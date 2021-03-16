Lindsey Vonn Becomes 'Uber' for Non-Skiers in Hilarious Video

✖

Olympian Lindsey Vonn retired after the 2018 Winter Games, but she recently returned to the ski slopes for a unique video. She showed off her skills as a winter Uber by carrying another person to the bottom of the hill. Vonn even showed off some moves while doing so.

The video posted showed a person in a large winter jacket climbing on Vonn's back. She then navigated down the hill while Nelly's "Ride Wit Me" served as the soundtrack. "Cant ski, no problem! I can give you a lift... I’m the new Uber," Vonn wrote in the caption of her post. The person on her back had their face hidden, but the Olympian tagged fashion designer Thom Browne in the post.

While Browne did not show himself on Vonn's back, he did post multiple photos and videos from the slopes. One featured him standing on the mountain while wearing the same jacket that Vonn showed in her post. Additionally, Browne posted some behind-the-scenes clips from a recent shoot featuring Vonn.

According to CNN, Browne highlighted the former Olympian for a recent film, ...the most angelic and fantastical dream that led me home..., that showed off some new designs. The film followed Vonn "in a voluminous lamé gown with corset boning over a black tuxedo coat, white-collared shirt, and black bow tie." She rode a helicopter to the top of a ski slope and then removed the dress.

Vonn headed down the mountain while dressed in a long suit jacket with striped details and a pleated skirt. Spectral figures dressed in the season's new looks stood at various points of the route and silently guided the way. The video came to an end with Vonn lying in a bed with a pair of gold shoes providing the only source of color.

"[I wanted to] create this beautiful image of [Vonn] in her environment and mix my world with her world," Browne said about the video, per CNN. The new season "started from the very simple idea of...tailoring with extreme skiing." Browne added that he wanted to work with athletes for a very long time and did so by also partnering with fencer Race Imboden and track-and-field sprinter Kendall Baisden. "I love working with athletes. Athletes are the most inspirational people to me," he said.