Lindsey Vonn Hits Back at Body Shamers: 'I Am 100% Natural'

Former Olympian Lindsey Vonn routinely posts photos and videos of herself on social media. Many are in the gym while others are in the pool, but many of the photos result in people's critical comments on social media. Vonn is well aware of the virtual judgment, and she is firing back.

"I’ve posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems," Vonn wrote in a long Instagram post. "Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me. I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right....But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E Y • V O N N (@lindseyvonn) on Oct 23, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

Vonn continued to explain that she doesn't have the smallest figure around, but she has no issues with that fact. She does, however, want to make one thing very clear. Vonn said that she has never had any work done and that she is all-natural.

"I’m not a size zero and that’s perfectly fine with me," Vonn continued. "One thing I can promise all of you is that I never Photoshop my photos and am proud to officially never had any plastic surgery of any kind. No Botox, no fillers, no mini surgeries. Literally nothing. I am 100% natural and 100% Lindsey. So to anyone who is feeling self conscious or down about their appearance; stay strong, stay healthy and love yourself no matter what the haters say."

While many people post critical comments and say that Vonn has had some work done, others are far more positive. Many praise her for posting photos of herself despite the comments. Vonn showed her appreciation for the supportive comments, writing, "Special thanks to all of you who have been positive and supportive... lets keep up the culture of body positivity going!"

While she isn't competitively skiing anymore, Vonn is grinding hard in the gym and trying to inspire others. She is a member of the Project Rock Family and recently released gear as part of the "Own Your Outcomes" campaign. She posted a video on her Instagram that showed her working in the gym while wearing blue jogger-style workout pants and a matching blue sports bra with the Project Rock logo. She also posted another photo that featured a blue t-shirt with the word "Disrupt" across the chest."