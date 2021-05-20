Lindsey Vonn Dating Spanish Actor Following Split From P.K. Subban

✖

Lindsey Vonn is in a new relationship. According to PEOPLE, the retired Olympic skier is dating Diego Osorio, a Spanish actor who is the founder and chief creative officer of a spirits company. This news comes after Vonn called off her engagement to NHL star P.K. Subban in December.

A source told PEOPLE that Vonn and Osorio met through mutual friends. "It's new and they're enjoying getting to know each other," the source said. Page Six published photos of Vonn on Osorio arm-in-arm in New York City all smiles while walking around SoHo. Vonn seems like she has moved on from her engagement, which she talked about in a recent appearance on What I've Learned, with Arianna Huffington podcast.

Vonn said: "Obviously everyone has their struggles. Everyone has different parts of their life that are painful and difficult to get through. But when you get on the other side of it, you find so much more happiness and joy. If you embrace that, you can learn a lot and find yourself." Osorio founded Lobos 1707, a premium tequila line, with LeBron James and former president of Combs Enterprises CEO Dia Simms.

Along with her new relationship, Vonn continues to keep in shape and speak out against body shamers. In October, Vonn opened up about people blasting her for her bikini photos. "I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems," Vonn wrote in an Instagram post. "Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me. "I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right. But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am."

Vonn, 36, is a four-time Olympian who has won three medals. She won a gold and bronze medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and another bronze at the 2018 games at Pyeongchang. Vonn also had success in the World Championships, winning two gold medals, three silvers and three bronze from 2009-2019. She announced her retirement in 2019 due to injuries.