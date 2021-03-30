Lindsey Vonn Shares Fiery Set of Bikini Photos Showcasing Her 6-Pack

✖

Lindsey Vonn continues to take care of herself despite being retired from skiing. The former Olympic star went to Instagram this week to show off her figure in a yellow bikini. Vonn posted a series of photos, which includes her and her friend enjoying the oceanside.

"You can judge me if you want, but I’ve been working hard in the gym and taking care of me.... so I’m going to post some bikini pics because I’m proud of myself," Vonn wrote in the caption. Fans quickly commented on the photos, showing love to Vonn and the work she put in at the gym.

"How can someone judge this amazing person so brave, determined and beautiful," one fan wrote. "Simple minds only throw the shade of their own shortcomings. Always amazing and inspiring." Another fan had a message for Vonn, stating people should not judge her regardless if she was working out or not.

"And even if you weren’t working out hard in the gym, who cares what people think? People judge because they feel shitty about themselves," the person wrote. "Just be you." Vonn has been criticized in the past for having a strong figure. In a recent interview with New York Post's Alexa magazine, Vonn talked about the changes her body has gone through since retiring from skiing in 2019.

"A lot of people have said, 'You shouldn’t wear things like that. It doesn’t look good on your body type.' Or ‘You’re too muscular for that.' I’m not going to say who, but I’ve had a lot of people say not such nice things to me," Vonn stated. Back in October, Vonn talked about the people who criticized her for showing off her body.

"I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems," Vonn wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram at the time. "Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me. "I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right. But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am."