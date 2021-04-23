Lindsey Vonn Shows off Abs in Black Bikini Photo Celebrating Earth Day

✖

Lindsey Vonn is showing off her abs to celebrate Earth Day. The retired Olympic skier went to her Instagram Story to post a photo of herself in a black bikini, holding a rock while standing on the beach, and writing "Happy Earth Day" over the top of the post. Vonn has worked very hard to stay in shape, posting photos and videos of her working out with her trainer Gunnar Peterson.

“I've always found a lot of mental strength and confidence through working out, especially since I've retired from skiing,” Vonn said to Women's Health. “Finding ways to push myself in the gym has given me a lot of comfort and general confidence. Working out was definitely my rock throughout the pandemic, too.”

(Photo: Lindey Vonn's Instagram )

Vonn retired from skiing in 2019 after having a very successful career. In a recent interview with New York Post's Alexa magazine, Vonn, 36, talked about the changes her body has gone through since retirement. "A lot of people have said, 'You shouldn’t wear things like that. It doesn’t look good on your body type.' Or ‘You’re too muscular for that.' I’m not going to say who, but I’ve had a lot of people say not such nice things to me," Vonn stated.

In October, Vonn opened up about people blasting her for her bikini photos. "I've posted quite a few swimsuit pics lately, which is scarier than it seems," Vonn wrote in a lengthy caption on Instagram at the time. "Even as an athlete there are ruthless comments and media stories that tear apart my body and I admit it sometimes hurts me. "I’m a normal person and sometimes I slouch, my stomach folds over, my cellulite shows on my butt, or I don’t fill out my swimsuit top just right. But, I always remember how my body has helped me achieve amazing things in my life and I am proud of how strong I am."

Vonn competed in four Olympics and won three medals. She won gold for the Downhill event at Vancouver in 2010, won Bronze for Super-G in the same year and another Bronze for Downhill at the Pyeonchang games in 2018. Vonn has also won eight medals at the World Championships, winning two gold medals, three silver and three bronze.