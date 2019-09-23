Lenny Dykstra Calls off Boxing Match with Bagel Boss Guy Chris Morgan

Former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star Lenny Dykstra will no longer be fighting Bagel Boss Guy Chris Morgan. Just a few days before the scheduled fight, Dykstra has pulled out of the match despite training and talking trash to Morgan over the last couple of months.

Dykstra made the announcement on The Howard Stern Show and said: “Unfortunately, the fight will not happen.” Dykstra’s attorney said he pulled out of the fight to focus on his upcoming trial concerning a malpractice suit. The former Phillies outfielder filed a $15 million lawsuit against L.A. County and a few deputies claiming he was beaten while in jail in 2012.

Dykstra’s attorney also said the fight won’t be rescheduled. According to TMZ, Morgan wants to face another opponent. So we’ll have to wait and see if there’s another celebrity who is not a fan of the Bagel Boss Guy.

This fight was something Dykstra was initially looking forward to when the news first broke. He hired trainers and signed with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman to make this bout against Morgan a reality. The two were set to face off in Atlantic City.

“He’s one of the best in the world but he’s got 15 years over me,” Morgan, 45, said. “No offense but I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’m faster. Let everyone have your opinions. Just wait for it because I have the confidence and I know what I’m capable of.” He’s got the reach but I’ve got the stance. I’ve got the power. I don’t think you need to question it any further.”

Even though Dykstra is older than Morgan, he was ready to take him down in the lead-up to the now-canceled fight.

“It’s not our fault he’s got a 1-inch d—,” Dykstra said to TMZ. “On the 28th of September, you’re gonna see a f—ing a— kicking… If I don’t beat him, I’ll be a ballerina dancer.”

Dykstra played in the major leagues from 1985-1996. He spent the first five seasons with the Mets and helped the team win the World Series in 1986. Dykstra spent the rest of his career with the Phillies where he was a three-time All-Star and he won the Silver Slugger Award in 1993.

It would have been a very interesting and very entertaining match-up. Both individuals aren’t afraid to speak their minds and both feel like they can win with no issues. So let’s hope Dykstra reconsiders and take Morgan on down the road.