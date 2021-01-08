LeBron James Reacts to Capitol Riots: 'We Live in 2 Americas'

✖

LeBron James has some strong thoughts on Donald Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday afternoon to protest Joe Biden's win in the presidential election. The Los Angeles Lakers star spoke to reporters Thursday after the team lost the San Antonio Spurs. He said what happened yesterday is a prime example of the country being divided.

"We live in two Americas," James said, as ESPN reported. "And that was a prime example of that yesterday, and if you don't understand that or don't see that after seeing what you saw yesterday, then you really need to take a step back - not even just one step, but maybe four or five, or even 10 steps backwards and ask yourself how do you want your kids, or how do you want your grandkids, or how do we want America to be viewed as? Do we want to live in this beautiful country?"

James, who was wearing a black shirt with the message "Do You Understand Now?" said he watched the coverage of the Capitol riots and noticed a mob of White people was met with little police force. He wonders how a group of Black people would have been treated in the same situation.

"If those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know," James said. "There's no ifs, ands or buts - we already know what would've happened to my kind if anyone would have even got close to the Capitol, let alone storm inside the offices, inside the hallways."

The 36-year old four-time NBA MVP blames Trump for what happened on Wednesday. Over the last four years, James and Trump have had their share of public battles. James believes Trump caused this because of what he believes in.

"The events that took place yesterday was a direct correlation of the president that's in the seat right now -- of his actions, his beliefs, his wishes," James said. "He cares about nobody besides himself. Nobody. Absolutely nobody. He doesn't care about this country. He doesn't care about his family. He doesn't care about anybody besides himself." The breach of the Capitol resulted in five deaths and over 50 people arrested. Congress was able to reconvene later that night and officially certified Biden as the 46th president of the United States.