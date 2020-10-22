LeBron James Says He 'Won't Go Back and Forth' With Donald Trump

✖

LeBron James is not interested in getting into a war of words with President Donald Trump. In an interview with the New York Times, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar talked about his beef with Trump just weeks before the presidential election. When asked about his feud with Trump, James said he's focused on making sure the Black community goes out and vote.

"I don't go back and forth with anybody," James said. "And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, 'We want change,' and now we have the opportunity to do that." James was then asked how he would define success went it comes to the election. He said that a big voter turnout is big for the country moving forward.

“I define success by our people going out and voting,” James stated. "You know, there’s so many stats out there, you can see it every time. Who didn’t vote? What counties didn’t vote? What communities didn't vote? And a lot of that has had to do with our Black people. So, hopefully, we can get them out and educated and let them understand how important this moment is." James and Trump are not fans of each other, but Trump is the one that has taken the most recent shots at the four-time NBA Champion. Earlier this month, Trump called out James for being critical of him.

"He's a great basketball player, but people don't want to see a guy that's that way. They don't want to see that. … He's a hater," Trump said on Rush Limbaugh's show. "You don't want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay." When the NBA restart began in July Trump said he wasn't going to watch since players were kneeling during the national anthem. James had a response to Trump.

"I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," James said. "And that's all I got to say." James didn't go further into Trump's comments as he said: "I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me," he said. "I'm not going to get into it."