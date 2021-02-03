Super Bowl: Stephen Colbert Reveals Huge Guests for Post-Game 'Late Show'

✖

Super Bowl LV is coming up on Sunday, and American is preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to square off on the field. Anyone can watch the entire Super Bowl for free this year, and it is shaping up to be a show to remember. The after party is sure to be a must-see as well, as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced that Metallica would be performing and Robert Downey Jr. and Tiffany Haddish would be appearing in a special A LATE SHOW: Super Bowl Edition following late local news after CBS Sports’ broadcast of Super Bowl LV.

Metallica confirmed the news on Twitter, leading many to wonder how the iconic rock band hasn't played the Super Bowl halftime show. Not that there haven't been petitions. However, fans did get to see them shred at the "The Night Before" concert for CBS Radio in 2016, when Coldplay was the halftime show headliner.

It will be interesting to see how the Super Bowl and The Late Show special adapt to the COVID era. Stephen Colbert got candid with James Corden in an interview on The Late Show back in June about how he has changed his approach during this uncertain era. "These shows, even at the best of times, are a little like riding a flaming toboggan down a hill blindfolded," Colbert joked. "They go so fast you don’t know what you’re going to do. At least this gives us an overt excuse for having a chaotic day."

Colbert also admitted that the show shifted its tone and focus under the Trump administration as well. "We try to make a big variety show each week but over the last few years, with everything that’s happened and this new administration, we’ve pivoted to talk about what people are talking about so we talk about Trump," Colbert told Corden. While things are changing now that the Biden administration is established, it's clear that Colbert has changed too much to go back to the variety show mindset. The chaotic nature of the quarantined show has allowed Colbert to loosen up and get creative in new ways, so it will be interesting to see how this new energy manifest in the Super Bowl special.

A Late Show: Super Bowl Edition airs on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 @ 11:35 PM, ET/8:35 PM, PT on CBS.

