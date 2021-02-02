Super Bowl 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Star Dan Levy Gushes Over M&M's Commercial

✖

Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy is set to have a huge weekend. Not only is Levy hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, but also he's starring in an M&M's Super Bowl commercial. Anyone can watch the entire Super Bowl for free this year, and you're not going to want to miss this one. Levy gushed about the experience to People, calling it a "a one-two punch of things that I never dreamed of for myself."

"It's a strange time to have lovely things happen," Levy said. "At the same time, I think it's so important to really sit and acknowledge the good things that happen, considering how strange these times are. So my plan is to really soak in all of it and have as much fun as I possibly can." The Emmy winner explained that working on the commercial was "a very easy decision."

"I've always really admired the M&M's commercials," Levy said. "They've always been self-aware and funny and bright. I was walked through what this spot would be and I was in, I was hooked. It's a very rare opportunity that you read something and you're like, 'I have no hesitation, reservation — thank you very much, the answer is yes.'" While Levy can't share much about the 30-second spot, he hinted that a gender reveal gone wrong features heavily. "The goal of the spot is just about connecting people and finding ways to bring people together, especially coming out of a pretty strange and tumultuous year," said Levy. "I think it's such a hopeful little spot. It is funny and sweet, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Levy admitted that while he will be watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off in Super Bowl 55 from his home, he isn't much of a football guy. "I usually watch the halftime show and I watch the ads, and I will try my best to get through the whole game this year," Levy joked. "But I can't say that I understand football — so that's on me."

Levy did have a brief brush with the sport when he was younger, but it didn't stick. "I was once recruited for my high school football team, and that's the closest that I have come to the sport outside of just being a very annoying person at a Super Bowl party — not that we're having them any time soon," said Levy. "But previously and historically, I was always the person saying, 'Why do they have to start that whole thing again? Why does he keep running outside the lines? Okay, I don't understand this.' And people eventually being, like, 'Okay, can you go into another room or just be quiet?'"

Super Bowl 55 will air on CBS on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

