James Corden Implies He Might Leave 'Late Late Show' After Becoming 'Homesick' Amid Pandemic

James Corden has reportedly implied that he might leave The Late Late Show, after becoming "homesick" for the United Kingdom amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to British news outlet The Sun, the late night talk show host recently confessed that if and when he decides to leave, it will be more about his personal life over his career. "I have a couple of years to go on this contract," he said. "Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one."

Corden continued, "It will be about people at home who we miss very, very much, who we are homesick for. I also feel like my wife and I have three young children, and they are three young grandchildren that we’ve taken away from people." Finally, the comedian added, "This probably feels particularly magnified now during the pandemic, but I have an overwhelming feeling that our family has walked to the beat of my drum for a very long time."

I’ve never felt the distance from family and friends as much as I’ve felt it this year.Not flying home,not hugging my sisters or watching my folks hug their https://t.co/FtSXXY6eTC is different for many of us this year.But I hope so much that you have a good one. All my ❤️! x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 24, 2020

This is not the first time that Corden has spoken candidly about how the pandemic and quarantine has impacted his family. Earlier this year, he was interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres and shared a little about his experience. "I think we're all experiencing those spikes of anxiety and fear," he told the daytime talk show host. "Anytime I find myself, or me and my wife and in particular our kids, thinking 'oh man this is tough' you just go 'well, right around the corner, there's going to be a glorious moment, and I have no idea how long away it is but it'll be spectacular.'"

He then went on to address what home-schooling his children had been like, since schools were closed at the time. "It adds like 25 layers of stress, it's a nightmare. Firstly, it's hard to know who's being home-schooled, whether it's me or my son," Corden quipped. "If im ever sat in in lessons with him, I find myself going 'wow I did not know that'." He added, "The home-schooling with the lessons and things is fine, it's the homework, I can't do it and my son's nine! And I find myself going - and this is deeply irresponsible - I find myself going 'you know what, Max, honestly you're not going to need any of this in life."