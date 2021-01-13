Las Vegas Raiders Roasted by Fans After Posting Wrong Coaching Hire Photo on Twitter

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new coach to the staff on Tuesday, hiring Gus Bradley to run the defense. The team celebrated by posting an announcement tweet on social media but made a major mistake. The Raiders used an image of former Chargers and Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt. The social media team quickly deleted the tweet and uploaded a Bradley photo, but Twitter users had already captured screenshots.

There were several fans and critics alike sounding off on social media after the Raiders made a mistake. Several said that posting a photo of the wrong coach was just further evidence of the team’s ineptitude. Others laughed about the mistake and said that it would keep them entertained for months on end. The comments continued as the photo circulated, overshadowing the actual news of Bradley’s hiring.

Looks like this is actually a picture of Ken Whisenhunt.. — JT Trask (@jordanttrask) January 12, 2021

The rest of the organization talking to the Social Media staff pic.twitter.com/bIfprJNto4 — LAallDaBears (@LAallDaBears) January 12, 2021

We have the worst twitter page in the league pic.twitter.com/MsG4BgoMH7 — Joey (@Hopp_Fan) January 12, 2021

We all saw it pic.twitter.com/SOfZpti3aA — David Wooderson (@AM_Colts) January 12, 2021

We now go live to Jon Gruden regarding the recent announcement on Twitter pic.twitter.com/ZLaQ0JzONU — Am Like Reek Rug (@Level100Psyduck) January 12, 2021

CRIS ITS A REAL BAD LOOK 😭😭😭😭 — AirConditioner (@A_Conditioners) January 12, 2021

Fixed. pic.twitter.com/GU9O5oDRql — J.J. Lahey 🧀 0-0 vs Rams this year 📰 (@jjlahey) January 12, 2021

Na man this the guy pic.twitter.com/lj4DKpjmE6 — 🅲🅰🅼 (@C_Law5on) January 12, 2021

people don’t forget pic.twitter.com/7DPML1UDwt — Jarod Lee Barnfather (@BarnDaddy1) January 12, 2021

Someone just lost their job — 𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚗𝚢 🍠 (@anthermi) January 12, 2021

Take it easy on their social media guys. They’re “not football guys” and it’s hard to create ‘tent while crackin’ open a 6 pack of Coors Light. Many blessings. — Kevin Lively (@Livelyland) January 12, 2021

Gruden when he finds the intern pic.twitter.com/siA9vtj03Z — Nick (@deeeg22) January 12, 2021

Whoever made that post was out late last night in Vegas — In Flores we trust✊🏼 (@FinsUp831) January 12, 2021

