Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Roasted by Fans After Posting Wrong Coaching Hire Photo on Twitter

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new coach to the staff on Tuesday, hiring Gus Bradley to run the […]

By

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new coach to the staff on Tuesday, hiring Gus Bradley to run the defense. The team celebrated by posting an announcement tweet on social media but made a major mistake. The Raiders used an image of former Chargers and Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt. The social media team quickly deleted the tweet and uploaded a Bradley photo, but Twitter users had already captured screenshots.

There were several fans and critics alike sounding off on social media after the Raiders made a mistake. Several said that posting a photo of the wrong coach was just further evidence of the team’s ineptitude. Others laughed about the mistake and said that it would keep them entertained for months on end. The comments continued as the photo circulated, overshadowing the actual news of Bradley’s hiring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tagged:
,

Related Posts