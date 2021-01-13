Las Vegas Raiders Roasted by Fans After Posting Wrong Coaching Hire Photo on Twitter

The Las Vegas Raiders added a new coach to the staff on Tuesday, hiring Gus Bradley to run the defense. The team celebrated by posting an announcement tweet on social media but made a major mistake. The Raiders used an image of former Chargers and Titans head coach Ken Whisenhunt. The social media team quickly deleted the tweet and uploaded a Bradley photo, but Twitter users had already captured screenshots.
There were several fans and critics alike sounding off on social media after the Raiders made a mistake. Several said that posting a photo of the wrong coach was just further evidence of the team’s ineptitude. Others laughed about the mistake and said that it would keep them entertained for months on end. The comments continued as the photo circulated, overshadowing the actual news of Bradley’s hiring.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Looks like this is actually a picture of Ken Whisenhunt..— JT Trask (@jordanttrask) January 12, 2021
The rest of the organization talking to the Social Media staff pic.twitter.com/bIfprJNto4— LAallDaBears (@LAallDaBears) January 12, 2021
January 12, 2021
We have the worst twitter page in the league pic.twitter.com/MsG4BgoMH7— Joey (@Hopp_Fan) January 12, 2021
We all saw it pic.twitter.com/SOfZpti3aA— David Wooderson (@AM_Colts) January 12, 2021
We now go live to Jon Gruden regarding the recent announcement on Twitter pic.twitter.com/ZLaQ0JzONU— Am Like Reek Rug (@Level100Psyduck) January 12, 2021
CRIS ITS A REAL BAD LOOK 😭😭😭😭— AirConditioner (@A_Conditioners) January 12, 2021
Fixed. pic.twitter.com/GU9O5oDRql— J.J. Lahey 🧀 0-0 vs Rams this year 📰 (@jjlahey) January 12, 2021
Na man this the guy pic.twitter.com/lj4DKpjmE6— 🅲🅰🅼 (@C_Law5on) January 12, 2021
people don’t forget pic.twitter.com/7DPML1UDwt— Jarod Lee Barnfather (@BarnDaddy1) January 12, 2021
Someone just lost their job— 𝚊𝚗𝚝𝚑𝚘𝚗𝚢 🍠 (@anthermi) January 12, 2021
Take it easy on their social media guys. They’re “not football guys” and it’s hard to create ‘tent while crackin’ open a 6 pack of Coors Light. Many blessings.— Kevin Lively (@Livelyland) January 12, 2021
Gruden when he finds the intern pic.twitter.com/siA9vtj03Z— Nick (@deeeg22) January 12, 2021
Whoever made that post was out late last night in Vegas— In Flores we trust✊🏼 (@FinsUp831) January 12, 2021
Looks different 😂 pic.twitter.com/m0RLtVyhIg— lil Bran (@brandongarcia40) January 12, 2021
Media guy/woman searches “chargers coach” and posts wisenhunt…. whoops searches “other chargers coach”— Tony Two-Tones (@TPJr34) January 12, 2021