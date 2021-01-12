Raiders' Josh Jacobs Avoids DUI Charge Following Car Crash and Arrest

✖

Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs made headlines to start 2021 when he crashed his car. He was arrested but will not face DUI charges. He will instead only face misdemeanor charges of failure to exercise due care in his vehicle.

According to ESPN, the Clark County District Attorney's office did not pursue the DUI charge stemming from the single-car crash on Jan. 4. His attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, confirmed the news with a statement. "After an extensive review of the evidence, the Clark County District Attorney's office filed a complaint this morning only charging Josh with failure to exercise due care," read the statement.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson released a statement explaining why Jacobs avoided the DUI charge following his wreck. "The police investigation in the Josh Jacobs' case revealed that Mr. Jacobs' blood alcohol level was below the legal limit and therefore DUI charges are not being filed against him," he explained. "However, based on Mr. Jacobs' driving behavior, my office has filed a Criminal Complaint for one misdemeanor count of Duty of Driver to Decrease Speed Under Certain Circumstances."

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, 2021. A police statement said that officers responded to a single-car crash at approximately 4:42 a.m. near the Airport Connector and East Sunset Road. Jacobs was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries. He was later transported to the Clark County Detention Center. Jacobs' booking photo showed a laceration and stitches on his forehead.

CBS Sports said after the arrest that it was unclear at the time whether Jacobs would face discipline from the NFL. Raiders head coach Jon Gruden told reporters that "We're just aware of it. I will say that Josh is OK, and I'm not at liberty to comment on it until I get more facts. But we do have word that Josh is OK and we are looking into the matter."

The 24th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jacobs has become a major contributor on the Raiders' offense during his two seasons in the league. He rushed for 1,150 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a rookie despite missing three games. He also tallied 166 receiving yards.

Jacobs continued to find success during his sophomore campaign, rushing for 1,065 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns. He also earned his first Pro Bowl nomination. The Raiders did not reach the playoffs after posting an 8-8 record and losing critical games, but Jacobs continued to make an impact for his team.