NBA Legend Scottie Pippen’s Wife Larsa Pippen Files for Divorce

Former Real Housewives of Miami star and Kim Kardashian friend, Larsa Pippen has filed for divorce from her husband, Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen.

Larsa filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Court Friday, according to documents obtained by The Blast. She is asking for spousal support, which includes joint legal and physical custody of their four children. They are parents to Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, Justin Pippen and Dancing With The Stars: Juniors contestant Sophia Pippen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating,” Larsa said in a statement to The Blast. “We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”

According to TMZ, Larsa listed Oct. 29 as the date of separation.

Back in October 2016, Pippen, 53, and Larsa, 44, filed for divorce. They tried to reconcile though, and were seen together just a few months later. In November 2017, the couple asked for the case to be dismissed.

“They have a deep passionate marriage and love,” a source told Page Six back in February 2017. “Things got extreme and it was tit for tat [when they split]. They love each other so deeply and have a beautiful family. Neither of them wants to ruin what they set in motion and the foundation what they built for so long. They’re going to be ok.”

Sources told TMZ that there is no scandal linked to Larsa’s decision to file for divorce this time. Back in 2016, after Larsa filed for divorce, TMZ published audio of a 911 call, in which she said Pippen scared her. No one was arrested after police arrived.

Signs that they had not worked out their differences surfaced during Halloween. According to The Blast, Larsa was seen hanging out with rapper French Montana, Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Halloween without her wedding ring.

Pippen and Larsa were married for more than 20 years, tying the knot in 1997. Pippen was previously married to Karen McCollum from 1988 to 1990. He has a son with McCollum, Antron Pippen, and a daughter with ex-fiancee Yvette De Leon, Sierra Pippen.

Larsa starred on The Real Housewives of Miami, which ran from 2011 to 2013 on Bravo. She is also close friends with members of the Kardashian family and appears on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Pippen is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, with two Olympic gold medals. He also won six NBA Championships during his time with the Bulls and has his No. 33 retired.

Their daughter Sophia was eliminated in the third episode of DWTS: Juniors. The series airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Photo credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Haute Living