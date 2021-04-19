Scottie Pippen's Oldest Son Dead at 33

✖

Scottie Pippen announced that his oldest son, Antron, died on Sunday. He was 33 years old. On Twitter, the former Chicago Bulls star talked about how much his son loved the game of basketball and would have reached the NBA had it not been for his health issues. The cause of death was not revealed.

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," Pippen wrote. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

Fans on social sent messages to Pippen, showing their love and support. One person wrote: Went to high school with Antron and would run into him in the same basketball circles later in life. He was always great to be around and was always accepting of others. Heck of a ball player, even better person. Thankful to know him and I’ll miss him."

"So so sorry to hear about this," another fan added. "May God comfort all family and those that knew him best during this difficult time. Prayers from Arkansas." Antron spent time playing basketball at Texas A&M International University. He also played at South Georgia Technical College who released a statement after learning about his death.

According to Marie Claire, Antron Pippen was born on December 29, 1987, and was the only child Pippen had win ex-wife Karen McCollum. Along with playing basketball at Texas A&M International University and South Georgia Technical College, Antron also played with the Upstate Heat of the World Basketball Association. He was residing in Atlanta working as a machine technician at a lab.