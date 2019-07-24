Lamar Odom Wants to ‘Rebuild’ His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian and Her Family

Lamar Odom is taking stock of his life — and the ex NBA player says he wants to repair his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian and her famous family. The 39-year-old said some of his best days were spent with the Kardashian, and he hopes that by putting in the hard work he can get back to a good place with them.

Odom told TMZ Live that he has taken up motivational speaking as a form of therapy he’s using to learn to forgive himself for the mistakes he’s made in the past.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I’m going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there’s nothing I regret about that,” Odom told the outlet.

“And hopefully, me going to public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge,” he added.

Odom has previously said that he will always love Kardashian, and that she is still the love of his life even more than five years since their divorce. In May he told Jenny McCarthy on her eponymous SiriusXM show that he stands behind his and Kardashian’s whirlwind romance and decision to marry just one month after they met all that time ago.

“Love is strange,” he said when asked why they married so quickly. “I’m gonna tell you something too. I love my family with all my heart, but that’s how I knew she was the one because no one could tell me no I wasn’t getting married to Khloé,” he explained. “It would have been real easy for me to say, ‘Alright, don’t ever call me again.’ … That’s how strong it was.”

McCarthy, 46, then asked, “Is she still the love of your life?”

Without hesitating, Odom admitted, “Yeah.”

Odom also told TMZ Live that his biggest regret that stems from his struggle with drug and sex addiction is that he feels he failed as a father. However, he said he’s including his children in his motivational speaking work and that it’s bringing his family closer together.

“This is a great way for me to make up the time I lost with them and help them get better as well,” he said.

Odom is dad to 20-year-old daughter Destiny Odom and 17-year-old son Lamar Odom Jr. with ex Liza Morales. The two also had another son Jayden Odom, who died at 6 and-a-half months from sudden infant death syndrome.