Lamar Odom Accuses Ex-Fiancée Sabrina Parr of Taking His Passport and Hacking His Social Media

Lamar Odom is not happy with his ex-fiancee. The former NBA star went to Instagram on Wednesday to claim that Sabrina Parr has taken his social media accounts "hostage." Odom accuses Parr of hacking his social media as well as taking his passport.

"What’s up good people. I've been working hard to build my brand and a new team." Odom wrote on Instagram. "Unfortunately my social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter~ if any of y'all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP [Savvy Girl]. ... If you got an iPhone I'm on club house so drop in, I'm starting a room about Mental Health, Toxic and Abusive Relationships and Self Love."

Odom followed up with another post asking Parr to give him back his passport. "No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over," Odom wrote. "All ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords. That’s it. You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show."

In November, Odom and Parr called it quits after being engaged for one year. "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children." Parr then wrote "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," and that she loves him "dearly" but is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

In late November, it appeared the two were able to work things out as Parr posted a photo of herself, her daughter and Odom on Instagram. And in the photo, Parr wrote, "So thankful to be surrounded by love on this day!" She also commented that the two were back together.

Odom, 41, was previously married to Khloé Kardashian before getting a divorce in 2016. He played in the NBA from 1999-2013 and won two NBA titles when he was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. Odom was also named Sixth Man of the Year in 2011, which was his final year with the Lakers.