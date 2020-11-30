Sabrina Parr Wears Lamar Odom Engagement Ring, Reveals They're 'Back Together'

✖

It appears Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom are moving forward with their engagement after Parr announced on Nov. 4 that the two were going their separate ways. Parr and Odom got engaged in 2019 during a private moment, but it appears as though Odom is still struggling with some personal issues. When Parr announced why she and Odom were calling off their engagement, she said it was because he had to work through some things alone because she could only do so much for him.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," she wrote on her Instagram story according to PEOPLE. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children." She then continued to say that Odom was going to have to make the changes and that no one else would be able to do that for him.

"Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," she continued. "I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best," asking her followers for their prayers for "everyone involved."

However, over the Thanksgiving holiday, Parr took to Instagram once again and posted a photo of herself, her daughter and the former NBA player. "So thankful to be surrounded by love on this day!" she captioned the photo. "Happy Thanksgiving from me to yours [yellow and brown heart emoji]." This left a few of her followers very confused since it was only a few weeks prior that she announced she would be stepping away from their relationship. One person commented, "I'm confused , as much as I like and support you guys you announced the engagement was off and you broke up but here Lamar is and you have your ring on ?"

Parr was quick to comment back, "Clearly we are back together." Just one week after calling off their engagement she then posted a photo of Odom kissing her on the cheek and captioning it, "Made it in time to celebrate our 1-year engagement anniversary @lamarodom." The former Lakers player then reposted it to his Instagram story. In a later post, she shared a cryptic quote that read, "I know society pushes us to walk away from everyone and everything that hurts us but the truth is, some things are worth staying for!"