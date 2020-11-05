Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Call off Engagement as He 'Desperately' Seeks Help

✖

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called it quits after being engaged for one year. Parr announced the news on her Instagram story Wednesday night. Odom, who played in the NBA for 14 years, was previously married to Khloe Kardashian before the two got a divorce in 2015.

"Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar," Parr wrote on her Instagram Story as reported by PEOPLE. "This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children. Parr then stated "Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through," and that she loves him "dearly" but is "no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs."

Odom has a drug addiction history, but Parr didn't reveal if that was one of the "things" he has to work through. She then wished Odom "all the best" and asked her followers for prayers for "everyone involved." Odom and Parr got engaged in November 2019 after just three months of dating. Odom's son slammed his father for the engagement.

"Not a txt or a phone call to see how people who’ve know this dude his whole life to see how we would feel or react," Lamar Jr. wrote on Instagram. "knew shawty for 4 months and already got you twisted, fam n friends already don’t approve of homegirl but already she got your a— ina sunken place. Shame family gotta find out on social media but that's been how life been all the time as the son of an odom." Lamar Jr. later explained he was "emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media. I was hurt and caught off guard." He then noted he has "nothing but love" for his dad and wants "what's best for him."

Odom played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks in his NBA career. He won two NBA championships with the Lakers (2009, 2010) and was named Sixth Man of the Year (2011). Odom has also appeared on the reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians and had his own series with Kardashian, Khloe and Lamar. In 2019, Odom was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and was the second person eliminated.