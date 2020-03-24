L.A. Rams Fans Are Losing it Over New Logo

The Los Angeles Rams started a new chapter in team history on Monday when they released their new primary logo and color palette. They did so by posting an animated Gif on Twitter and then following it up with a new profile photo. The Rams also revealed that the new team colors will be a shade of blue known as “Rams Royal” and a shade of yellow called “Sol.”

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry also showed the three other logos that will be used for the foreseeable future. This includes one that is simple text, one that mixes the logo and the text together, and one that is a ram head. These new designs were quite different than what the fans had predicted on Monday morning, and they were met with decidedly mixed reactions. Although the majority of initial responses were fairly negative.

The 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀 Rams pic.twitter.com/qyspVxoHWX — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 23, 2020

Those that root for the Los Angeles Rams saw the new designs on Twitter and wanted to voice their frustrations. Many felt that this didn’t make much sense, and they were sad that the team would be moving forward with the new look.

The Rams’ front office wanted to make it clear that these new colors and logos represent the vibrant life in Southern California, as well as the sunny future that lies ahead. Those details were less critical to the fans, however, as they were just upset about the new designs.

Crying Jordan

With so many users on Twitter criticizing the logo, it was only a matter of time before they created a new version in photoshop. For example, crying Michael Jordan was added to the design to show that the fans are upset about the new logo.

The Crying Jordan has long been a meme and has been used during a considerable number of sports-themed events. It was unsurprising that it surfaced on Monday in response to the new logo.

Football Not Fitness

Looks like a logo of a knockoff cross-fit gym. — LosGosh (@Los_Say_gosh) March 23, 2020

There were several users on Twitter that were trying to figure out exactly what the logos resembled. Some saw the ram head in the design while others believed that there was a lightning bolt included. One fan, however, wanted to focus on other uses for the new designs.

Would this logo be used to advertise “functional fitness” and a lot of weightlifting mixed with burpees? There were certainly a few users on Twitter that believed this to be the case.

Cartoons

Yo the second pic look like Cubone from Pokémon pic.twitter.com/glcSH21uR8 — abe (@abetheape38) March 23, 2020

Where did the design team get the inspiration for these new designs? According to a video released by the Rams, they talked to countless fans at tailgates and other team events. However, some users had a different theory.

One individual believed that the Rams had taken cues from Pokemon. They didn’t specify whether it was the card game, the video game, or the cartoon, but they certainly saw some similarities.

I’m Ron Burgundy

Looks like a channel 4 news station — Avery (@CouchRatPslam) March 23, 2020

The Los Angeles Rams are a franchise worth a reported $3.8 billion and have a sizable budget to nail this redesign. The price of hiring capable designers should not be an issue.

There were some users that didn’t believe they were being shown a logo worthy of such a valuable franchise. Instead, they compared this design to something that may be used by the fictional KVWN channel 4 in San Diego.

Anyone?

Seriously does anyone like this? Anyone at all?? — Los Angeles Rams fan (@RamsFanJoe) March 23, 2020

The new logo certainly had its fair share of critics on Monday afternoon. There were many Rams fans upset about the new designs. Although they did appreciate that the team stuck with the blue and yellow color scheme.

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again @RamsNFL spend Billions of dollars on a new state of the art stadium and go shopping at the 99 cents only store for a new logo. I’m still and will always be a Diehard Rams fan ‘But’ I’m not buying that logo,” one user wrote on Monday.

Just as Expected

The way they hyped this up… and we all knew it was gonna be bad… and then this… — Klay (@klaytr0n) March 23, 2020

With the Rams teasing the logo reveal ahead of Monday’s event, there were many fans that began to grow worried. They were afraid that the hype would ultimately lead to something disappointing and fully expected the worst.

There were some fans that didn’t mind the new design, but many others were very upset. They made bold proclamations about never buying the merchandise or ditching the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

Chargers

The Rams and Chargers both moved to Los Angeles ahead of the 2016 season with plans of sharing SoFi Stadium. In the opinion of many fans, they also had plans to share logo concepts.

“It looks like the other team in your city you dummies,” one critical Twitter user wrote. There were many that felt the Chargers and the Rams now had very similar logos and that it may be confusing for their fans.

