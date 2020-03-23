Rams Fans Reveal Their Predictions, Fears for Monday Logo Reveal

The Los Angeles Rams revealed in a letter to season ticket holders that they will be unveiling a new logo and team colors on Monday afternoon. The franchise will be moving into SoFi Stadium during the 2020 NFL season and will be donning an updated look. However, there are some concerns among fans. A hat recently surfaced on social media that featured what was reported to be the Rams' new logo. The fans were visibly upset by this design and voiced their frustrations on social media. They didn't want to purchase any merchandise that would be featuring this version of the logo and were relieved when Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff clarified that Monday's logo reveal would not feature this disliked design. They also began to make some predictions about Monday's ceremony. With the logo reveal only hours away, the fans began making predictions about what would happen during the ceremony. Some expected high-profile free agents to walk out wearing Rams gear as a sign that they would be joining the roster. Others drew some sketches of the potential new design. The fanbase could not come to an agreement about the new design, so they were simply left waiting for the unveiling on Monday. Although some were far more stressed than others.

Los Angeles Rams revealed their new team logo. pic.twitter.com/O4aIyN6BqM — hiro (@sirpurr18) March 23, 2020 The Los Angeles-based franchise has a logo that is meant to be intimidating to other teams. The ram has a serious look on its face and is meant to appear as if it is charging toward confrontation. One new design surfaced on Twitter on Monday that completely changed the tone of the logo. This version, which appeared to be created in mere seconds, was decidedly friendlier.

New Players How about Demoff does a “Fisher” and has Clowney walk out with the new Rams colors and logo on a hat😄 — Jerseyram1 (@Rdvez1) March 23, 2020 How will the logo be revealed on Monday? There are health and safety concerns that are preventing large gatherings, and residents in Southern California have been told to stay at home. This means that there won't be a massive party at the franchise's headquarters. Despite the lack of fans in attendance, there are many supporters of the Rams that are hoping for a logo reveal along with a free-agent signing. They want to see a top pass rusher walk out and show that he will be on the roster.

Priorities I know that it’s ridiculous to care about such things right now, but I really hope it’s not the logo from that hat. That was so awful. — TheRamsFan (@TheRamsFan) March 23, 2020 With the logo reveal drawing near, fans of the Rams were worried about the potential new design and how it would appear on various pieces of merchandise. However, they also felt slightly guilty due to situations around the world. Should the new logo be a concern when more than 40,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States? Health and safety were far bigger concerns on Monday, but the fans were still worried about the new logo and colors. They really did not want to see the team unveil that much-maligned design that surfaced weeks ago.

Worst Case Rams logo reveal has me sweating more than the virus today. It’s going to go bad, isn’t it? pic.twitter.com/HKq0ksuI57 — David E. J. Berger (@carljunior) March 23, 2020 Hearing that a fan-favorite NFL team will be unveiling a new logo and colors should have elicited excitement from those that will be purchasing the merchandise and tickets to upcoming games. However, they were worried based on recent history. Multiple teams have made changes to their logos and color scheme throughout NFL history. Two more recent examples are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams unveiled new uniforms and disappointed their fans. Those that root for the Rams didn't want to see a repeat scenario on Monday.

Follow Trend Rams Twitter getting ready to complain about the new logo no matter what it is. pic.twitter.com/aelP3NJ4XT — Heaven Sent (@ButNotMuchMore) March 23, 2020 While the Rams prepared to unveil the new logo and colors, the fans tried to get in the right mindset for the event. Some were expecting disappointment while others were ready to be blown away. The third portion of fans, however, was just waiting for the firestorm on Twitter after the reveal. As one user pointed out on social media, fanbases occasionally react negatively to every update, whether or not it is deserved. They often see the worst in any situation and voice their frustrations on social media.

Rams Return LA Ram fans have been waiting for this day for the last four years! It has been four years of absolute torture, having to look at a logo from another city. Today is the first day of the true restoration of the LOS ANGELES RAMS. Our team, our colors, our logo. @RamsNFL @kdemoff — 𝙏𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙚 (@tbearde) March 23, 2020 The Los Angeles Rams left St. Louis in 2016 and returned to the City of Angels for the first time since 1995. This was expected to be a fresh, new chapter in the team's history, but the fans didn't truly feel separation from Missouri due to the logo. The team still occasionally donned uniforms that were worn from 1995-2015. Monday's unveiling meant that the fans would finally be able to make a clean break. They would have a new logo and colors. Now some of the fans could forget about the previous era of Rams football.