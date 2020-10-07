Floor Signed by Kobe Bryant During His Last Staples Center Game Sells for $631K

✖

A signed piece of hardwood floor from the Staples Center hit the auction block on Sept. 4. The auction provided another opportunity for Kobe Bryant fans to remember his legacy following his death in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash, and now someone has shelled out some serious money. The piece of flooring recently sold for $631,200.

Heritage Auctions hosted the lot, which featured four panels measuring four by eight feet. The hardwood floor was in place during Bryant's final game when he scored 60 points and led the team to victory against the Utah Jazz. The late NBA icon signed the panel inside the white and purple No. 8 prior to walking off the court. The auction house said at the time of the listing that the piece of NBA history could become a massive wall feature or an "inspirational public display."

Prior to the auction, the estimate placed the final bid at roughly $500,000. The bidding started at just over $200,000 and quickly topped $630,000. According to the auction house, the consignor is donating 10% of the proceeds from the sale to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. The nonprofit organization is intended "to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy through charitable endeavors in sports."

This lot featuring hardwood flooring was only the latest auction involving a piece of memorabilia from Bryant's iconic career. Back in June, Goldin Auctions hosted an auction that focused on a championship ring from the 1999-2000 season. Bryant had ordered two matching rings for his parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, but both later sold at auction.

Similarly, Bryant's teenage home in the suburbs of Philadelphia became available through a local realty agent. Compass Realty has the listing for the home, which sits in the Wynnewood suburb of Philadelphia. The property is 3,400 square feet and has five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The home is still available and has a listing price of $899,000.

"Every home has a story to tell and this one is not to be missed," the listing states. "It happens to be the former home of beloved NBA superstar Kobe Bryant. He spent his teenage years living at 1224 Remington and attended Lower Merion High School from 1992-1996. He took the basketball scene by storm and led his high school team to a state championship. The home's most significant feature is Kobe's basketball hoop in the driveway where he spent countless hours perfecting his craft."

Throughout his career, Bryant was one of the league's best players en route to becoming an 18-time All-Star. He helped lead the Lakers to five championships and reached fourth place on the league's all-time scoring list. Bryant also had two numbers retired by the Lakers organization, becoming the first NBA player to earn this honor.