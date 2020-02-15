Kobe Bryant: Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on NBA Legend’s Death

Since the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, countless celebrities have come forward with tributes to the NBA star. Joining their ranks is singer Justin Bieber, who broke his silence on the impact the late NBA star made on his own personal life. Speaking with The Daily Mail, he began musing on “the very long journey” of life.

“I’ve been through a lot but I’ve been working hard for a long time, trying to work out how to express myself better. I’ve been through so many changes in my life. Some of them have been good but some have been bad – some I could control and some I could not. But of course, sometimes we can all be struggling, even though some people hide it better than others.”

Bieber echoed these sentiments while speaking with The Sun on Thursday.

“I’ve had relationships in the past, new ones, old ones, but none of what I have now in my life is promised – so I’ve started to realize we have to live life to the full. My friend Kobe Bryant reminded me that life can be tragic and it can be short.”

Earlier today, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much,” she wrote in the caption. “Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna were victims of the tragic helicopter crash, as were Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, Altobelli’s parents, John and Keri Altobelli, Chester’s mother, Sarah Chester, girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan. The helicopter was heading to Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy for a tournament that Team Mamba was playing in.

As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the cause of the fateful crash, they’re hoping that the passengers’ iPhones, as well as Zobayan’s iPad, will help clue them in now that engine failure has been ruled out as a cause.

There will also be a public memorial for Bryant, as well as his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24. Since it’s already being anticipated as a huge draw, the venue has taken extra steps to try and cut down on scalpers ahead of time.