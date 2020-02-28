Kobe Bryant: Gianna Bryant’s Final Games With Mamba Academy Posted Online as Tribute to Lakers Star’s Daughter

A month after the tragic death of nine people in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, BallerTV has made some of the final basketball games Gianna and her late teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, also killed in the crash, available online.

To honor the memory of Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, Payton Chester, and Alyssa Altobelli, we have made several of the Mambas’ games that we covered in December available for everyone to watch. Please consider donating at https://t.co/KeGob9IKld 📺➡️ https://t.co/51YqKBq9cW pic.twitter.com/jXc6AK6zPp — BallerTV (@BallerTV) February 24, 2020

The network also asked that people watching the games donate to the Mamba & Mamabacita Sports Foundation, an organization dedicated to furthering Kobe and Gianna’s legacy by engaging in charitable endeavors in sports. While Kobe and Gianna were alive, the name of the foundation was simply the Mamba Sports Foundation, but was changed posthumously by Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, to also honor Gianna.

“Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports,” Vanessa explained on Instagram. “Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape.”

Vanessa also paid tribute to both Kobe and Gianna Monday at a public celebration of life held at the Los Angeles Lakers’ home court at the Staples Center.

“I miss her sweet kisses, her cleverness, her sarcasm, her wit and that adorable sly side smile followed with a grin and burst of laughter,” Vanessa said of her daughter. “Gigi was sunshine. She brightened up my day every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face. She was always so good, a rule follower. I knew I could always count on her to do the right thing.”

“She was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings,” she continued. “She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful and loving daughter and sister. She was so full of life, and had so much more to offer this world. I can’t for the imagine life without her.”

Prior to closing her speech, Vanessa said, “We love you so much, Gigi. I will miss your sweet handmade cards, your sweet kisses, and your gorgeous smile. I miss you, all of you, every day. I love you.”

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images