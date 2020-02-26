Kobe Bryant and Gianna's 'Celebration of Life' Memorial Reportedly 'Helped' Vanessa, Kids

The celebration of life memorial that honored Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter took place on Monday morning and it was an emotional time for family members, friends and fans who were in attendance. And while the Bryant family is hurting the most, the memorial service was good for the healing process. According to Entertainment Tonight, Kobe's widow and Gianna's mother, Vanessa Bryant, thought the service was good for her and her three daughters — Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 8 months.

"Vanessa is overwhelmed with the outpouring of love her and her family received," the source said to Entertainment Tonight. "It was the perfect tribute to Kobe and Gigi. Vanessa knows the grieving process will be long and hard but Monday's tribute helped her and her family during a rough time."

Vanessa spoke at the beginning of the service which was reportedly a last-minute decision. She started the speech talking about Gianna.

"She would hug me and hold me so tight, I could feel her love me. I loved the way she looked up at me while she hugged me. It was as if she was soaking me all in. We loved each other so much," she said . "... She was always, always, always considerate of others and their feelings. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, silly, thoughtful, and loving daughter and sister. She was so full of life and had so much more to offer this world."

She then talked about Kobe and their relationship.

"I couldn't see him as a celebrity, nor as an incredible basketball player. He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was mine. He was my everything," Vanessa said. "... He would do anything for me. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. He was charismatic, a gentleman. He was loving, adoring and romantic."

And towards the end, Vanessa sent a final message to both Kobe and Gianna.

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to him together," Vanessa said. "Babe, you take care of our Gigi. And I got Nati, Bibi and Coco. We're still the best team. We love and miss you, Boo Boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you. Forever and always. Mommy."