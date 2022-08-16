Kevin Durant Has Strong Response to Retirement Rumors

Kevin Durant is in an interesting position as he is looking to be traded. But could the two-time NBA champion could retire before the 2022-23 season begins? NBA insider Marc Stein was told by a source that Durant "was more apt to retire than play again for the Nets." Durant responded to the retirement rumor on Twitter, saying that he's going to retire now or in the foreseeable future.

"I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it's anyone out there that'll listen, I don't plan on retiring anytime soon," Durant wrote. "S— is comical at this point." Durant may not be retiring, but will he report to the Brooklyn Nets once training camp begins? The NBA superstar requested a trade on June 30, just days after his teammate Kyrie Irving picked up his $36 million option for the upcoming season. Durant is looking to play for the Phoenix Suns or Miami Heat, but the Nets received no offers to match their asking price.

Last week it was reported that Durant wanted Nets head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks fired. Nets owner Joe Tsai responded to the report, tweeting, "Our front office and coaching staff have my support. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

Durant, 33, joined the Nets in 2019 after spending three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. He didn't play during the 2019-20 season due to an injury and made his debut with the team in December 2020. Durant led the team to the second round of the playoffs but lost to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. This past season, the Nets fell to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

"Every team I've been on, you're just trying to figure out the best way to play," Durant said during the playoffs series against the Celtics, per ESPN. "When you got good teammates around you as well, you're trying to figure out, I try to figure out how I can be the best version of myself and also not getting in my teammates' way. Sometimes I think too much about it. Sometimes I need to go out there and just [have] no thoughts in my head and just play."