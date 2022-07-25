Kay Adams Rumored to Land Big New Job Following 'Good Morning Football' Exit

Kay Adams could be back on TV in the near future. According to Legal Sports Report, the former Good Morning Football host is reportedly linked to an upcoming SportsCenter-style TV show on a newly formed FanDuel TV. The plan is for FanDuel to rebrand its TVG racing channel to FanDuel TV by September, and Adams would host a show that would last from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET.

"FanDuel is aiming to rebrand its TVG racing channel to FanDuel TV as part of a plan to create the first 'watch and wager' TV network in the US, including a potential big-name acquisition in former NFL Network host Kay Adams," the report stated. Adams left Good Morning Football on the NFL Network in May after being with the show since its beginning in 2016. At the time, Adams didn't reveal her next move but thanked everyone for their support.

FanDuel is reportedly launching a 24-hour betting-focused TV channel.



The betting giant is said to be pursuing Kay Adams, who left the NFL Network in May.@owenpoindexter has more ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 25, 2022

"Our entire staff, past to present and future, the show goes on," Adams said during her final show. "The sentiment of the show does not end. And thanks to the NFL fans who choose us. I am so blown away by the love, like, overwhelmed. So thank you so much. So, you see, it's not for people who love football or fun. It was never that. It's this perfect conflation of magic. So thank you to every person who has ever touched this show or has ever spent time with us. I'm really grateful. I don't have answers to where I'm going or where you'll see me next, but I really just have deep gratitude, so thank you, guys."

It was reported that Adams was in line to host Prime Video's Thursday Night Football coverage. However, that role went to Charissa Thompson who is also the host of Fox NFL Kickoff. In January, Adams appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said she wanted to be on a bigger platform. "It's no secret the goal is to have the pedigree to have the big-boy seat at the table," Adams told McAfee.

As Adams takes the next step in her career, Good Morning Football has entered a new chapter as they introduced two new hosts – Jamie Erdahl and Super Bowl champion Jason McCourty. Erdahl takes over for Adams and McCourtry takes over for Nate Burleson who left the show last year to join CBS This Morning.