Kay Adams Reportedly Leaving 'Good Morning Football,' Eyeing New Position

NFL Network's flagship morning show Good Morning Football will see some big changes soon. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Kay Adams is leaving Good Morning Football after being with the show since 2016. It's been reported that Adams, 36, could be the new host of Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football pregame show.

"Kay has been a big part of the success of Good Morning Football and we hope to keep her in the NFL Media family for years to come," Alex Riethmiller, the vice president of communications for NFL Media, told The Post. Adams is reportedly the leading candidate to be the Thursday Night Football host for the show that is expected to be on-site each week. However, the deal is not done yet.

In January, Adams appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed that her contract with the NFL Network was up in May and wanted to be on a bigger platform. "It's no secret the goal is to have the pedigree to have the big-boy seat at the table," Adams told McAfee. So far, the Thursday Night Football broadcast crew includes Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, and they will call the action. This is all part of Amazon Prime Video being the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football after the game being aired on Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video for the last few years.

With Adams leaving, Good Morning Football will be centered around original hosts Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager. The New York Post reports Rachel Bonnetta could be a candidate to replace Adams, but she would have to re-locate if that happens. The news of Adams comes after Nate Burleson left Good Morning Football in the fall to co-host CBS Mornings.

Adams joined Good Morning Football with Brandt, Schrager and Burleson when it launched in August 2016. She also is a co-host of the daily entertainment magazine show PEOPLE! which will be nationally syndicated in the fall. In an interview with The Post Game in 2018, Adams talked about what she has learned about being on Good Morning Football.

"I think I've learned the fans can relate to you when you're being authentic and not afraid to show you're a fan too," Adams said. "I'm a fan of football. I grew up in Chicago. I'm a Bears fan. I worked in New England. I know a lot about the Patriots. I feel like I'm the sympathizer for the Patriots a little on the show. I feel like resonating with fans, what we hear most about on Twitter, is probably when we don't talk about football when we bring in an injection of pop culture."