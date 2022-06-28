Prime Video Announces Host of 'Thursday Night Football' Coverage

Thursday Night Football officialy has its host. On Tuesday, Prime Video announced that Charissa Thompson will host its NFL pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of Thursday Night Football. She will anchor Prime Video's wraparound coverage alongside Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Thompson, 40, will retain her Fox NFL Kickoff duties each Sunday.

"We are excited to welcome Charissa to the TNF team," Jared Stacy, Prime Video's director of Global Live Sports Production, said in a statement. "Her infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night."

"I'm beyond thrilled to be joining Prime Video's Thursday Night Football crew on the road each week this season," Thompson said. "This is an exciting opportunity for me to expand my NFL responsibilities and I can't wait to work with Ryan, Richard—whom I affectionately call 'Sherm' (12th Man respect)— and my old friend Tony Gonzalez."

Thompson joins a roster that also includes Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, the two men who will call the game each week. NFL fans will see the debut of the Thursday Night Football team in Week 2 of the regular season when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15. Coverage for each game will start at 7 p.m. ET, and the Thursday Night Football game will start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thompson has put together a strong resume as she has worked for Fox Sports, ESPN and the TV show Extra. The Seattle native also hosts two podcasts, including Calm Down with Erin and Charissa with fellow Fox Sports colleague Erin Andrews. Thompson and Andrews have a strong friendship dating back to their time at ESPN.

"She gave me a big hug and she was like I'm here for you and it was just the beginning of a long friendship," Thompson said on the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast last year, per Barrett Sports Media. "She's like a sister to me and all the ups and down through marriage, divorce, trying to have kids, and all the other things in between and this crazy profession where it feels great to have a girlfriend that knows exactly what you're talking about."