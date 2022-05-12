Kay Adams Makes Official Announcement on Her 'Good Morning Football' Future

✖

Kay Adams is making it official. The 36-year-old NFL Network host opened up about her future on Good Morning Football and announced that Friday will be her last day on the show. This news comes shortly after the New York Post reported in April that Adams is leaving Good Morning Football in May for a new position.

"I just want to invite everyone tomorrow to watch our show and celebrate my last episode," Adams told viewers, per The Spun. "My last three hours here on Good Morning Football." Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Adams is "a leading candidate" to host Thursday Night Football pre-game studio show for Amazon Prime Video but nothing has been officially announced. As of now, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will call the action, and Tony Gonzalez will be one of the analysts on the pre-game and post-game show.

"Kay has been a big part of the success of Good Morning Football and we hope to keep her in the NFL Media family for years to come," Alex Riethmiller, the vice president of communications for NFL Media, told The Post. In January, Adams appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and revealed her contract with Good Morning Football is up in May and wanted to be on a bigger platform.

In 2018, Adams spoke to The Post Game about what she has learned while being on Good Morning Football. "I think I've learned the fans can relate to you when you're being authentic and not afraid to show you're a fan too," Adams said. "I'm a fan of football. I grew up in Chicago. I'm a Bears fan. I worked in New England. I know a lot about the Patriots. I feel like I'm the sympathizer for the Patriots a little on the show. I feel like resonating with fans, what we hear most about on Twitter, is probably when we don't talk about football when we bring in an injection of pop culture."

Adams has been on Good Morning Football with Kyle Brandt and Peter Schrager since its launch in 2016. Former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson was also an original host of the show but left last year to host CBS Mornings. Adams was also one of the hosts of People (the TV Show!), but the show ended its run in March.