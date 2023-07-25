Kansas City Chiefs Owner Gives Update on Coach Andy Reid's Future With Team

Andy Reid has been the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 years. And with him leading the team to two Super Bowl victories, could the 65-year-old announce his retirement in the foreseeable future? Chiefs owner Clark Hunt spoke to the media this week and said Reid has no plans to retire.

"That's never come up in my conversations with Andy," Hunt said, via the team's official transcript, per NFL.com. "I think, as I recall his answer, somebody asked him the question and I don't think he stopped to think about that subject and it has sort of had a life of its own there for a few weeks until Andy said, 'No, I'm not thinking about that.' As I see Andy, he remains incredibly energized and excited. He's all about the Kansas City Chiefs and trying to get us back to the playoffs and win another Super Bowl. I think he has as much energy and passion as I've seen in the past 10-plus years that he's been with us."

Reid was hired by the Chiefs in 2013 after spending 14 seasons (1999-2012) as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. In his 10 seasons with the Chiefs, Reid has led the team to three Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins, five consecutive AFC Championship appearances, and nine playoff appearances. The Chiefs never had a losing season under Reid, and the only season they didn't win 10 or more games was in 2014 when the Chiefs finished the year with a 9-7 record.

Shortly after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl in February, Reid was asked by reporters if he plans to retire soon. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the room with Reid, and as the head coach shrugged off retirement reports, Mahomes said he's not going anywhere.

"Coach Reid has every right to retire. He's done so many good things for so long," Mahomes said, per CBS Sports. "I can tell by how much he enjoys this that that's not anywhere in the near future. I know that we'll have conversations. But when the time is right for him, we'll embrace it man. I'm glad that he's sticking around because we feel like the job's not finished."