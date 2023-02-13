Terry Bradshaw Criticized for 'Fat-Shaming' Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid After Super Bowl

Terry Bradshaw is taking heat from fans for his interview with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl. As the Fox Sports host was seeking an interview with Reid after the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, he said "Big guy... let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." Bradshaw then ended the interview by saying "Have a cheeseburger on us."

When fans saw the video, they went after Bradshaw. One fan said, "I don't think the cheeseburger comment crossed the line but 'waddling over her' certainly did. I think it may be time for Terry Bradshaw to step down." Others said that Bradshaw should retire while others took shots at him for being overweight.

"Terry Bradshaw needs to be suspended or fired for that disgusting comments," another person added. Disgraceful and shameful." Most people were bothered by the "waddle" comment. And while the two have known each other for years, fans don't beleive that's an excuse.

Reid likely took it all in stride because he just won his second Super Bowl in four years. After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl three years ago, Reid said, I'm going to get the biggest cheeseburger you've ever seen." And before this year's Super Bowl, Reid talked about not drinking coffee. "I just get up and go," he said. "I got endless energy for a chubby guy."

Reid, 64, has been the head coach of the Chiefs since 2013. In his 11 seasons as the head coach, Reid has only missed the playoffs once (2014) and never had a losing season. The Chiefs have won 10 or more games in every season since 2015. And since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, Kansas City has won at least 12 games every year.

Before joining the Chiefs, Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999-2012. In his 14 seasons with the franchise, Reid led the Eagles to six NFC East titles, five NFC Conference Championship appearances and a Super Bowl appearance in 2005 (2004 season). Reid was also an assistant coach for the Green Bay Packers from 1992-1998 and was part of the Super Bowl championship team in 1996.