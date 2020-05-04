Justin Timberlake's 'The Last Dance' Appearance Left Some Fans Questioning His Involvement

ESPN's 10-part documentary series about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, The Last Dance, continued on Sunday night with two more episodes. Emotions were running high due to the inclusion of the late Kobe Bryant, but there were also some viewers slightly confused. They wanted to know why Justin Timberlake was included.

The man who sang "Cry Me A River" was initially shown in The Last Dance's reveal trailer, along with many other prominent figures. He joined President Barack Obama, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and many others that have been commonly associated with the NBA. As a part-owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, there was an expectation that Timberlake would talk about Jordan's impact on the NBA. However, he primarily discussed shoes.

When Timberlake appeared on the screen, there was some initial excitement among viewers. After all, he is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The reactions quickly changed to confusion, however, as many fans of The Last Dance began to wonder why he was involved in this project. Did he have some ties to the Chicago Bulls beyond purchasing shoes, or was he just famous enough to be featured?