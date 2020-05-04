Justin Timberlake's 'The Last Dance' Appearance Left Some Fans Questioning His Involvement
ESPN's 10-part documentary series about the Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, The Last Dance, continued on Sunday night with two more episodes. Emotions were running high due to the inclusion of the late Kobe Bryant, but there were also some viewers slightly confused. They wanted to know why Justin Timberlake was included.
The man who sang "Cry Me A River" was initially shown in The Last Dance's reveal trailer, along with many other prominent figures. He joined President Barack Obama, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and many others that have been commonly associated with the NBA. As a part-owner of the Memphis Grizzlies, there was an expectation that Timberlake would talk about Jordan's impact on the NBA. However, he primarily discussed shoes.
When Timberlake appeared on the screen, there was some initial excitement among viewers. After all, he is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The reactions quickly changed to confusion, however, as many fans of The Last Dance began to wonder why he was involved in this project. Did he have some ties to the Chicago Bulls beyond purchasing shoes, or was he just famous enough to be featured?
Justin Timberlake had no business being in that documentary #TheLastDance— Joy Azzi (@JoyAzzi) May 4, 2020
Michael Jordan probably wanted his SexyBack so he called Justin Timberlake for some advice on how to do that 😂 #TheLastDance https://t.co/4TZ0LYNPfw— Abdi Hassan (@AbdiPositivity) May 4, 2020
So, they’re doing a segment on what Air Jordans meant to hip-hop and black culture. And someone was like, “Hey, let’s bring in Justin Timberlake for an interview!” Who the 🤬 made that decision? They had to throw him in for 3 seconds? Really? 🧐😂 #TheLastDance— Elias McMillan (@eliasmcmillan) May 4, 2020
I know Justin Timberlake has a deal with Jordan Brand, but I wish Kanye would have replaced him in #TheLastDance. There's no other artist more influential in Jordans than Kanye West— Jerome (@jeromeiscruzing) May 4, 2020
Justin Timberlake said “every year he would do chores & save money & sit at Foot Locker to buy Jordan’s” but he was a Mouseketeer by the age of 12, making at least $185/200 per week. Plenty of money for a pair of kicks. I smell a lie. #TheLastDance— Call me Kari (@LyricalPhetish) May 4, 2020