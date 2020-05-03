Kobe Bryant Fans Are Emotional Ahead of 'The Last Dance' Appearance

The next two episodes in ESPN's 10-part documentary series, The Last Dance, will air on Sunday night. The story of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan will continue, but there will also be a guest appearance from a late NBA icon. Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, will be featured during an episode.

According to a teaser trailer released by ESPN, the 1998 All-Star Game featuring both Jordan and Bryant will be a part of the storyline. There will also reportedly be a pre-recorded interview with Bryant in which he discusses Jordan's impact on his career. The two NBA legends rarely faced off during their careers, but they had considerable respect for each other. This was made evident by some leaked footage in which Bryant said that he wouldn't have any of his championships without the advice and guidance of Jordan.

While there are many fans eagerly anticipating the next two episodes of The Last Dance, many others are worried. They fully expect to be emotionally drained after watching two episodes. Seeing Bryant conduct an interview and face off with Jordan on the court will just be too painful for them. Many even revealed that they are slightly dreading Sunday night.