'The Last Dance' Episodes 3 and 4: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

✖

The third and fourth episodes of the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance premiered on Sunday, and the focus was on Dennis Rodman. In the first two episodes, fans got a closer look at Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen since they were the top duo in the NBA at the time. Rodman was the third man in the lineup, and his style of play was what the Bulls needed to win three NBA Championships during his time in Chicago. For anyone who missed the episodes on Sunday, they can be seen on Watch ESPN by clicking here.

Along with Rodman's work on the court, he played just as hard off the court. In the two episodes, it was revealed that he was granted permission to have a "48-hour" vacation. It led to him taking his girlfriend Carmen Electra to Las Vegas and to nobody's surprise, Rodman was there more than two days. Electra was featured in the fourth episode of The Last Dance and shared her Vegas story. "There's a knock on the door. It's Michael Jordan," she said. "And I hid. I didn't want him to see me like that. So I'm just like hiding behind the couch with covers on me." Electra also revealed what it was like to be Rodman's girlfriend.

"I do remember being in Vegas with [Dennis]. It was on," Electra said. "The party was starting right away. One thing about Dennis, he had to escape. He liked to go out. He liked to go to clubs. We'd go to his favorite restaurant. Then we'd go to a nightclub. Then we'd go to after hours. It didn't stop. It was definitely an occupational hazard to be Dennis's girlfriend. He was wild. But to be honest, I didn't realize what the team's schedule was. I didn't know he took a detour."

Rodman did return, and the Bulls were in a position to win their sixth title in eight years. However, there was speculation about the 1997-98 season being the final one for Jordan because of head coach Phil Jackson not returning to the team once the season was over. Jordan repeatedly said that he wasn't coming back if Jackson wasn't returning. General manager Jerry Krause said they will move on from Jackson after the season, but they wanted Jordan to return. After the Bulls won the title, Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, and Jackson left the team, and the Bulls has not reached the NBA Finals since.