Falcons Reportedly Have Big Offer to Trade Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons have made a big offer for teams that want wide receiver Julio Jones. According to Dianna Russini of ESPN, the Falcons have discussed several offers for Jones including an offer of a first-round draft pick. The Falcons asked teams for a future first-round pick from teams that are interested in Jones, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

While the list of teams in the race for Jones is not known, ESPN said that the Falcons have had discussions with the Tennessee Titans about a possible trade. However, Russini says Jones landing in Nashville is considered a "long shot." Jones, who is arguably the best player in Falcons history got the trade talks going when he talked to Shannon Sharpe of FS1 earlier this week and said he's no longer a member of the team.

"I was told the Atlanta Falcons have, on the table right now from a team, a first-round draft pick in the 2022 draft [for Julio Jones]." —@diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/RUzL9eMrmg — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 27, 2021

"Nah, I'm out of there, man," Jones said to Sharpe. The trade rumors really started back in April when new Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot told reporters they will take calls on Jones as they are looking to free up salary-cap space.

“We knew when we stepped into this that we were going to have to make some tough decisions, because it’s just the reality of it. That’s where we are with the salary cap. So we have to make some difficult decisions so we have to look at all the different options and all the different scenarios. And so, if someone calls about any player, we have to discuss it and do what’s right for the team. That’s what we’re always going to do. But we hold that player in high regard, we just have to look at every option to get where we need to get.”

Arthur Smith, Falcons head coach who was hired in January, didn't want to talk to reporters about Jones; interview, but said the business side of the NFL is not easy. "This is a tough business," Smith said. "We all signed up for it, players and coaches, we understand that. Everything we do here is going to be well thought out and it's going to be handled behind the scenes with dignity with the players."