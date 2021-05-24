Falcons' Julio Jones Breaks Silence on Trade Rumors With Surprising Comment

✖

Julio Jones is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and could be with a new team by the start of the 2021 season as the Atlanta Falcons are taking calls from teams about a trade. But what does Jones have to say about his future with the Falcons? The All-Pro wide receiver recently talked to Shannon Sharpe of Fox Sports and was very blunt about possibly being traded.

"Nah. I'm out of there, man," Jones said Monday per CBS Sports. What he said goes with what Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Jones requested a trade months ago. If the Falcons were to trade Jones post-June 1, they will likely save a significant amount of salary cap space for 2021, something the Falcons need in order to sign this year's draft class.

There was speculation about Jones' future this past weekend he was seen wearing a Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt on a trip to Dallas. Sharpe asked Jones if he was going to be traded to the Cowboys. "Nah," he added. " ... I ain't going to Dallas. I never thought I was going to Dallas."

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Falcons prefer not to trade Jones in the NFC but would do so at the right price. The Falcons are reportedly looking to get a first-round pick in return for Jones, but that might not happen. Additionally, Jones may have requested a trade and the Falcons are listening to offers, but that doesn't mean Jones will be traded.

One of the reasons Jones requested a trade is he wants to "win" as he told Sharpe. After the meltdown in the Super Bowl in the 2016 season, the Falcons have had losing seasons three of the last four years. In 2020, Atlanta finished the season with a 4-12 record, their worst mark since 2013 when Jones missed the majority of the year with an injury.

Falcons fans will not be happy to see Jones traded as he's arguably the best player in the franchise's history. In his 10 seasons with the Falcons, Jones has caught 848 passes for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. He has been to the Pro Bowl seven times and been named to the All-Pro First Team twice. Jones and Roddy White are the only two wide receivers in Falcons' history to have over 10,000 career receiving yards.