Josh Gordon Joining Johnny Manziel in Fan Controlled Football

Josh Gordon is currently serving an indefinite suspension from the NFL after violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement. Now, however, he will have an opportunity to return to the football field in a different league. He is joining Johnny Manziel in the Fan Controlled Football league.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Cleveland Brown will join the FCF Zappers and Manziel while trying to secure key wins. Bob Menery, one of the Zappers' owners, confirmed the news on Twitter. "Listen we’re 0-2. I can’t have that. So I called in a few of the guys who can play pick up ball better than anyone else out there," Menery tweeted on Saturday.

Johnny Football x Flash Gordon. A new duo in the Fan Controlled Football league ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/1mBC4gvPum — ESPN (@espn) February 27, 2021

Prior to the news surfacing about Gordon joining the Zappers, Manziel openly campaigned for the roster move. He told Menery to get off his "lazy a—" and get it done. "We need flash in a Zappers jersey ASAP," Manziel tweeted.

Gordon was indefinitely suspended by the NFL in 2019, his sixth suspension since 2013. Five of these suspensions were for substance abuse. He was conditionally reinstated in December 2020, creating optimism about a potential return. However, Gordon suffered a setback in his recovery, leading to the NFL rescinding his reinstatement.

The 29-year-old receiver turned heads in 2013 as a member of the Cleveland Browns when he caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns. The team finished 4-12 on the year, but Gordon impressed with his ability to routinely beat cornerbacks in coverage. His playing time decreased following this breakout season, however, as Gordon dealt with various suspensions. He would appear in only five games during the 2014 season before being shelved for two full years.

Gordon returned to the NFL in 2017 and appeared in five games for the Browns. He caught 18 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. Cleveland released him during the 2018 season, leading to him signing with the New England Patriots. Gordon appeared in 11 games and totaled 720 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

While he has not played in over a year, Gordon will have the opportunity to show that he is still a talented wide receiver. He will do so while partnering with Manziel and making plays in the unique football league where fans call the plays and set the rosters.