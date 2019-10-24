Patriots’ Josh Gordon Injured, Possibly Ending His Stint With Team

Tuesday morning, the New England Patriots traded for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The move was initially met with surprise considering that Tom Brady has plenty of weapons on offense, but the situation changed on Wednesday afternoon. The Patriots officially placed receiver Josh Gordon on Injured Reserve and put his future with the team into question.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Gordon’s season is now over due to a knee injury. He has been limited by this ailment after suffering the injury in week six and even missed the following week’s victory over the New York Jets. However, there was the belief that Gordon could ultimately return to the field.

As it turns out, Gordon actually expected to be making a return to the Patriots and appeared caught off guard by landing on IR. He even responded to the news on Instagram, writing “interesting.”

Given that Gordon was set to become a free agent following the season, it appears more likely that he will no longer be a member of the New England Patriots after making 17 starts and posting 60 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns over his two seasons with the team. In fact, Albert Breer of MMQB has even reported that Gordon believes he nearing full health.

Per sources close to Breer, Gordon expects to be medically cleared very soon and that the injury is actually “minor.” He was reportedly on a treadmill during a recent rehab session and set it for 22 mph.

If he truly is close to full health, the Patriots receiver will be eligible to be waived off of IR. At that point, he will become a free agent and can sign with any NFL team. Gordon reportedly expects to be joining a new team in the near future.

A rare talent, Gordon has dealt with substance abuse issues throughout his career. He originally started with the Cleveland Browns and registered a 1,646-yard season in which he scored nine touchdowns. However, he also dealt with multiple suspensions throughout his career.

The NFL reinstated Gordon in August, which provided hope to fans of the Patriots that he would be a key contributor throughout the season. The knee injury and being placed on Injured Reserve has since changed the situation. The Patriots will now forge ahead with Sanu joining Julian Edelman as another top option in this passing attack while Gordon plans for his next possible destination.

The Patriots host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m.

(Photo Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty)