Odell Beckham Jr. Reveals His Future in NFL Following Ravens' Loss in AFC Championship

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be a free agent when the 2024 NFL league year begins in March. But was the 2023 season the final one of his football career? After the Ravens lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last weekend, Beckham talked to reporters about his future.

"To me, if there is anything I felt about myself – regardless of anybody's opinion or anything like that – is that I know that I can still play football, and I know that I still have [stuff] in the tank," Beckham said, per the Ravens' official website.

"It's just unfortunate – the way that it went today – because, to me, it's so much bigger than one person in this room; it was [about] just being able to have that moment with these guys you've worked so hard with. So, for me, as far as my future, [I'll] just take a step back, breathe for a second, pick [my] chin up, just know that life goes on, and we'll figure out what's next after that."

Beckham, 31, ended the 2023 regular season with 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns in the Ravens' two playoff games Beckham caught four passes for 34 yards.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Beckham earned a total of $16 million after hitting $1 million in incentives on his contract. He hit the first level of receptions (30) and receiving touchdowns (three) to earn $250,000 each. The second level was the threshold of the receiving yards (565) to earn an additional $500,000. Beckham signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens in April 2023.

Beckham was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played five seasons with the Giants before joining the Browns in 2019. Beckham was waived from the Browns in November 2021 but quickly signed with the Los Angeles Rams and helped them win a Super Bowl at the end of the season. However, Beckham tore his ACL during the game and did not play with any team in 2022. Along with winning the Super Bowl, Beckham has been named to the Pro Bowl three times and the All-Pro Second Team twice.