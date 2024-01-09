Derrick Henry Says Goodbye to Tennessee Titans Fans in Potential Final Game With Team

The Tennessee Titans had a disappointing 2023 season and could be without its star play next season. On Sunday after the Titans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, running back Derrick Henry spoke to Titans fans thanking them for their support during his time with the team.

"Titans fans, I just want to say thank you for the greatest eight years of my life," Henry said after the 28-20 win over the Jaguars. "The ups and downs – y'all been there through everything. Through adversity. Watch me grow as a person and a player. Always supporting me. I love y'all."

Henry will be a free agent this offseason, meaning he can sign at any time he wants. It's likely he won't return to the Titans, especially with the team firing head coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday. If Henry is not re-signed by Tennessee, the team could go with Tyjae Spears as the lead running back.

"There will definitely be a moment, last game of the season, I'll be a free agent after this year, and I've been here eight years," Henry said before the game against the Jaguars, per the Titans' official website. "I'll just be grateful to whoever shows up, and I know the fans will come out. Hopefully, we can finish the season strong."

Henry just turned 30 but is still playing at a high level. He finished the 2023 season with 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns on 280 carries. His production on the field led to him being named to his fourth Pro Bowl. "Sometimes you need a year like this to be able to grow, to be able to learn, to be able to reflect," Henry said. "I am definitely going to do that once this season is over. If I wasn't fueled before, I am definitely more fueled now, definitely more hungry.

"Going into this offseason, I am going to attack it as hard as I can. At the end of the day, it is about being consistent and playing at a high level. I am my worst critic, so I am going to be hard on myself regardless." Henry was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In his career, Henry rushed for 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns in 119 games.