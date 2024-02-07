CJ Stroud Talks Making History With Houston Texans His Rookie Season (Exclusive)

CJ Stroud had arguably the best season by a rookie quarterback in NFL history. Along with leading the Houston Texans to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this season, the 22-year-old set several NFL records, including the most passing yards in a game by a rookie (470) and the youngest starting quarterback to win a playoffs game (22 years, 3 months and 10 days). PopCulture.com spoke to Stroud about the key to his success during his first NFL season.

"I would say just honestly coming from Ohio State, having just a lot of great coaching there," Stroud told PopCulture. "And then coming into the league, just trying to be confident. I think that's one thing that I really heard coming in is just it's football. Just don't treat it more than what it is and just really just be yourself. I would say those are the things that made me be successful."

Stroud, who finished the season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions, is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. While the Texans aren't playing in the Super Bowl, Stroud is happy with what he accomplished in his first season.

"You want to be playing the Super Bowl and try to win that," Stroud said. "But I mean, I had to look from what we came from last year and just really DeMeco [Ryans] and Nick [Caserio] and our front office did a good job bringing the right guys in. And we're trying to do the same thing this year, but more just build more chemistry and things like that and really get back to where we're at and win that game."

Stroud will still be involved in the championship game as he's partnered with Cheetos to promote the newest flavor Cheetos Crunchy Buffalo. It's being promoted as the "second-best thing to buffalo wings," and Stroud knows all about being second as he was selected No. 2 overall by the Texans last year. Stroud is also giving Las Vegas-based fans a chance to win an exclusive Super Bowl watch party with the star quarterback.

"We're having the watch party in Vegas where you can go and try to get the invite by going to Instagram and commenting the wing under one of the posts," Stroud said. "And that's how you can try to register to get to the watch party which we're throwing the day of the Super Bowl. I know the number one party is at the game, but I know we're trying to take second-best. And I think that we're going to do a good job with that."