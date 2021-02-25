Johnny Manziel Underwent Emergency Dental Surgery, Will Miss Final FCF Game of Regular Season

✖

Johnny Manziel recently underwent emergency dental surgery and will not play in the final week of the Fan Controlled Football (FCF) regular season, according to TMZ. Manziel, 28, left the FCF league's bubble environment in Atlanta and headed to Scottsdale, Arizona for the surgery. There's no word on Manziel's medical condition but is expected to back in the FCF's bubble and be ready for the playoffs on March 6.

An FCF rep told TMZ that Manziel will need to meet "health-and-safety protocols and quarantine procedures" before being allowed back in the bubble. The former Cleveland Browns quarterback is back in the gym and will appear on the FCF Week 3 Twitch broadcast with Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana. Manziel signed with FCF in December and is the starting quarterback for the Zappers. In his first game, Manziel completed just one of his five passes for 11 years in a 48-44 loss to the Beast.

Johnny Football sighting... pic.twitter.com/FbWCskswzG — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 14, 2021

“Feels like I’m super washed up, but still had a blast," Manziel said to USA Today. "That was the most fun I’ve had in a while." Despite not being able to throw the ball effectively, Manziel showed off his ability, rushing for 67 yards and one touchdown on just eight carries. One of those runs was a 38-yard scamper which was Manziel's first play from scrimmage.

“We’re having a blast,’’ he said. “This league is fun, and everybody that’s here is having a good time, so we’ll keep getting better.’’ The FCF has only four teams, and the games are played at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Along with it being 7-on-7 football and the field being 50 years long, the one feature of FCF that stands out is fans calling the team's offensive plays.

"Football has always been a huge part of my life, and the opportunity to join the FCF was too good to pass up," Manziel said to TMZ, December, as reported by 247Sports. "FCF is doing something new and original in Sports, a league that is truly all about the fans and letting them call all the shots. I can’t wait to get started - this is going to be fun."