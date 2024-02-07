Epic Photos of Patrick Mahomes From His Early NFL Seasons

Super Bowl LVIII is on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes is looking to solidify his legacy. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is looking to win his third Super Bowl, which would tie him with Troy Aikman for the fourth most in NFL history. He would also be one Super Bowl win away from tying Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the second most in league history and four away from Tom Brady who has the most with seven.

Even if Mahomes and the Chiefs lose to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, he's still the top QB in the NFL. Along with winning two Super Bowls, Mahomes has won the NFL MVP twice and been named Super Bowl MVP twice. He has been named to the Pro Bowl six times and the All-Pro Team three times.

Here's a look at some of Mahomes' best photos from his early NFL seasons.