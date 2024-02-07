Epic Photos of Patrick Mahomes From His Early NFL Seasons
Patrick Mahomes made an immediate impact in the NFL.
Super Bowl LVIII is on Sunday, and Patrick Mahomes is looking to solidify his legacy. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is looking to win his third Super Bowl, which would tie him with Troy Aikman for the fourth most in NFL history. He would also be one Super Bowl win away from tying Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana for the second most in league history and four away from Tom Brady who has the most with seven.
Even if Mahomes and the Chiefs lose to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, he's still the top QB in the NFL. Along with winning two Super Bowls, Mahomes has won the NFL MVP twice and been named Super Bowl MVP twice. He has been named to the Pro Bowl six times and the All-Pro Team three times.
Here's a look at some of Mahomes' best photos from his early NFL seasons.
Mahomes and JJ Watt
Two of the best players in the NFL, Mahomes and JJ Watt battled it out in the 2020 season opener. It was Mahomes who came out on top, throwing for 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs 34-20 win.
Having Fun in Baltimore
Mahomes was having a great time taking down the Baltimore Ravens in the early stages of the 2020 season. This photo shows him celebrating after throwing a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Sliding in Buffalo
While Mahomes can make plays with his arm, he can run when the time calls for it. In this photo, Mahomes is seen sliding for a first down in the second half against the Buffalo Bills, a game the Chiefs would go on to win.
Sidearm Throw
Mahomes is also known for throwing sidearm, which is shown here while being pressure by Alijah Holder of the Denver Broncos. Plays like this led to the Chiefs scoring 43 points against Denver.
Escaping New Orleans
Mahomes is able to elude Carl Granderson of the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter. He threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 32-29 win.
Leading in the Playoffs
Mahomes is at work during the Chiefs playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, Mahomes wasn't able to finish the game as he suffered a head injury in the second half.
AFC Champions
Mahomes and the Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. It's been a very strong run for Mahomes since becoming the starter in 2018. He has led the Chiefs to three consecutive AFC Championship appearances and losing only one playoff game during that span.