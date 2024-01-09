'Not Good News': Detroit Lions Coach Gives Update on TE's 'Awful' Injury

The Detroit Lions are getting ready to host their first playoff game in 30 years, but they might have to play without one of their top stars on offense. Tight end Sam LaPorta injured his knee in the team's final game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. Lions coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters after the game and did not give an encouraging update.

"It's not as bad as it looked, but it's not good news," Campbell said, per the Associated Press. "We'll know more (Monday). I know it looked awful." On Monday, Campbell spoke to reporters again and did not offer a specific diagnosis of LaPorta's knee. But he did say it's possible LaPorta could play in the playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Oh no: #Lions Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta is down on the field injured in a meaningless game. pic.twitter.com/9OHofwNAkR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 7, 2024

"LaPorta's got an outside shot now, so we'll see," Campbell said, per the Detroit Free Press. "In 48 hours, we're going to know a lot about him, but he's got an outside shot." LaPorta was selected by the Lions in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He had a strong rookie season, catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns, which led the league for tight ends. LaPorta was named to the Pro Bowl and earned multiple NFL records, including the most receptions by a rookie tight end in a single season (86) and the most receptions by a tight end in their first four career games (22).

"[The Lions] didn't really allow me to be a rookie," LaPorta told Dan Miller of Fox 2 in November, per Heavy. "Right away, they kinda just threw me into the fire, which is a good thing for the team and for my own individual performance." LaPorta also talked not dwelling on early success. He said, "In football, it's always the next play. If you get too hung up on your performances — your good or your bad — it really just affects how you play going into the future. It's cool to acknowledge those things, those statistics, but you kind of have to move on quickly."

The Lions have clinched a playoff spot for the first time since the 2016 season. They won the division for the first time since 1993 when legendary running back Barry Sanders was in his prime.