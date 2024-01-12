Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Claps Back at Lions Fan Proposing Jersey Ban for Playoff Game

Matthew Stafford is returning to Detroit this week and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round of the playoffs. This has led to the Instagram account, The Detroit Line, telling Lions fans not to wear a Lions-Stafford jersey to the game. Stafford's wife Kelly saw the post and sent a message to the account.

"Well this is sad because it's the completely opposite of how we feel about this city, but Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that," Kelly wrote. "Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries." The account responded by saying it loves Stafford, but not this week since he's playing against the Lions.

Stafford was selected by the Lions No. 1 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Detroit before he was traded to the Rams in January 2021. In his first season with the Rams, the Pro Bowl quarterback led the team to a Super Bowl win.

"I had a lot of experiences there over 12 years," Stafford said about his time with the Lions, per ESPN. "All my daughters were born there. My wife and I went through things there that the team and the city, the group, the town, everybody supported. So I have nothing but great memories there. Obviously didn't get it done on the field as much as I wish we could have. But the people that I was lucky enough to know and grow with are people that I'm still close with today and mean a lot to me."

When Stafford was traded to the Rams, the Lions received quarterback Jared Goff. He was selected by the Rams No. 1 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2018. Goff struggled in his first season with the Lions but improved each year. In 2023, Goff led the Lions to a 12-5 record and and NFC North title. The Lions are hosting their first playoff game since 1993.

Stafford finished the 2023 season with 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 92.5 passer rating. Goff threw for 4,575 and 30 touchdowns with a passer rating of 97.9 in 2023. Rams vs. Lions will take place on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.