Frank Ryan, Cleveland Browns Legend and NFL Champion Quarterback, Dead at 87

Frank Ryan, an NFL quarterback who won a championship with the Cleveland Browns died on New Year's Day, the team announced. He was 87 years old. Ryan's family said that he battled with Alzheimer's disease throughout a portion of his life. They also said Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is suspected to have played a role in the progression of the disease.

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Frank Ryan, as we honor the life of a Browns icon and championship-winning quarterback," the Browns said in a social media posting. Ryan played in the NFL from 1958 to 1970. He began his career with the Los Angeles Rams and was there from 1958 to 1961. Ryan was traded to the Browns before the 1962 season and became one of the best quarterbacks during that time. In 1964, Ryan led the Browns to an NFL Championship. He was also named to the Pro Bowl after throwing for 2,404 yards and 25 touchdowns. Ryan was leading an offense that included wide receivers Gary Collins and Paul Warfield and the legendary running back Jim Brown.

Ryan went on to be named to the Pro Bowl in 1965 and 1966. He would remain with the Browns until after the 1968 season and would spend his final two years with the now-called Washington Commanders. Ryan did all this while earning a Ph.D. in Mathematics from Rice University in 1965. After retiring from football, Ryan spent seven years as the Director of House Information Systems for the United States House of Representatives, where he directed the development of the first computerized voting system used by Congress. In 1977, Ryan was named athletic director at Yale University and held the position for 10 years.

"I didn't want to be limited to just being a football player," Ryan said in a 2012 interview. "I wanted to be something beyond that. I was always curious, and most of the time I didn't fulfill my curiosity to the extent I wish I had now. But that always pushed me, and I was becoming more and more confused as to where football was leading me." Ryan is survived by his wife Joan. The couple celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last year.