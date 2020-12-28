Jon Huber Dead: AEW and WWE Stars Pay Tribute to Pro Wrestler After Shocking Death
The wrestling community was hit with a stunning loss on Saturday when it was announced that AEW wrestler Jon Huber, who also worked under Brodie Lee as the Dark Order leader and previously as Luke Harper in the WWE, had passed away at the age of 41. An outpouring of tributes and final respects were paid to Huber following the news broke by his wife, Amanda, in an Instagram post.
Having worked his way up the wrestling ranks and appearing in multiple leagues, Huber had built up quite the following of fans as well as connections with his peers. Many of those who knew him between the AEW and WWE shared messages across social media in the wake of his death. As his wife explained, Huber had been dealing with a non-COVID-related breathing issue involving his lungs for a few months, which also explained why he had been out of the AEW since October. In her post announcing Huber’s passing, his wife called him the “greatest father you would ever meet” as the two had raised two kids together.
With eight years in the WWE and about half a year in the AEW before his illness emerged, Huber certainly impacted his counterparts. Here are some of the most notable tributes paid to him from those in the industry.
prevnext
Thank You pic.twitter.com/gbBD49IwDH— Cody (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2020
prevnext
It’s hard to explain to people, and I’m not certain he would want me to, that the biggest, scariest man you’ll ever see on your television is the kindest soul you’d ever meet. A model of a husband and father, and proof that some people are too good for this earth. ♥️ https://t.co/jm6YKlRNBu— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 27, 2020
prevnext
Heartbreaking. Thoughts are with his friends and family ❤ https://t.co/4yQBZi6Huw— KayLeeRay🤓ケイ・リー・レイ (@Kay_Lee_Ray) December 27, 2020
prevnext
Absolutely heartbroken. ❤️ #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/fVMUHdjaTN— The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) December 27, 2020
prevnext
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Jon will be missed 😔 prayers are going up for Amanda, kids & family. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/EnySHFTz0N— REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) December 27, 2020
prevnext
We all love you, Jon.
Thank you for being you.
Not sure what else to say right now, this one hurts. See you down the road, Big Rig. 💔 https://t.co/1eZKWaYNcp— Bull James (@RealBullJames) December 27, 2020
prev
This breaks my heart in many ways. We always had a blast together. You are a good friend, husband, dad, wrestler and human. You will be missed by many my friend. #ripbrodielee https://t.co/Ips9Hcd3j4— HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) December 27, 2020