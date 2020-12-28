Jon Huber Dead: AEW and WWE Stars Pay Tribute to Pro Wrestler After Shocking Death

The wrestling community was hit with a stunning loss on Saturday when it was announced that AEW wrestler Jon Huber, who also worked under Brodie Lee as the Dark Order leader and previously as Luke Harper in the WWE, had passed away at the age of 41. An outpouring of tributes and final respects were paid to Huber following the news broke by his wife, Amanda, in an Instagram post.

Having worked his way up the wrestling ranks and appearing in multiple leagues, Huber had built up quite the following of fans as well as connections with his peers. Many of those who knew him between the AEW and WWE shared messages across social media in the wake of his death. As his wife explained, Huber had been dealing with a non-COVID-related breathing issue involving his lungs for a few months, which also explained why he had been out of the AEW since October. In her post announcing Huber’s passing, his wife called him the “greatest father you would ever meet” as the two had raised two kids together.

With eight years in the WWE and about half a year in the AEW before his illness emerged, Huber certainly impacted his counterparts. Here are some of the most notable tributes paid to him from those in the industry.