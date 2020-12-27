Jon Huber, AEW Wrestler Brodie Lee and WWE Alum Luke Harper, Dead at 41

✖

AEW wrestler Jon Huber, better known as Dark Order leader Brodie Lee and WWE alum Luke Harper, has died at 41. The death was confirmed by AEW's official Twitter account and by his wife Amanda in a heartbreaking social media post. Huber got his start in independent wrestling in the early 2000s, including time in fan-favorite Chikara under the Brodie Lee persona.

Amanda Huber confirmed her husband's passing and cause of death in her post on Instagram. According to the post, Huber had been fighting a "non-Covid related lung issue" for the past few months, staying off AEW TV since October.

"I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee], but he was my best friend, my husband and the greatest father you would ever meet," Amanda Huber wrote. "No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue." She also praised the Mayo Clinic for their "constant love" and care amid the health battle. She also praised the team at AEW, including Cody Rhodes, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega and Tony Khan.

"I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them," she added. Many others who worked with Huber posted their thoughts and memories of the pro wrestler after the news broke.

AEW also released their own statement, praising Huber as a "very kind soul" and "thoughtful mentor" that was far from his villainous persona on television. "The All Elite Wrestling family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way," the promotion wrote on their official Twitter page. "Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always.

"Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time," the statement continues. "We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend and one of our own."