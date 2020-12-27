Brodie Lee Died From 'Non-Covid Related Lung Issue,' Wrestler's Wife Says

✖

Professional wrestler Jon Huber passed away on Saturday, according to World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. The company issued a public statement explaining that Huber — whose stage names included Luke Harper and Mr. Brodie Lee — had died. His wife, Amanda Huber, further explained on Instagram that he had suffered from a lung issue that was not related to COVID-19.

Huber was just 41 years old, and was one of the most adaptable athletes in the WWE world, having recently joined All-Elite Wrestling (AEW). According to his wife, he was being treated at the Mayo Clinic by physicians at the peak of their fields. She wrote that he "passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non-Covid related lung issue."

"My best friend died today," Amanda wrote. "I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee] (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."

Amanda went on to praise other professionals in the wrestling industry and the federations themselves for extending their support to her family through this crisis. She wrote: "I've been surrounded by so much love and incredible people I can't tag them all but they know who they are and I don't think they will ever know how thankful I am for them."

AEW published a tribute to Huber as well, which said: "In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way - a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee." Meanwhile, WWE's statement said that Huber "found success in every stop of his sports-entertainment career, as his soft spoken yet imposing presence helped him create countless awe-inspiring moments in the ring."

Huber wrestled professionally for decades all around the world, and met Amanda through his work. She is also a professional wrestler, known by the stage name Synndy Synn. They have two young sons, and Amanda posted some precious pictures of their Christmas together this week.

In addition to his wrestling work, Huber appeared in two movies — Damnation in 2017 and Mohawk in 2018. He also appeared in the WWE video game franchise from 2014 to last year. Fans continue mourning Huber on social media.